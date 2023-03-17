BCS Wealth Management Takes $298,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,425. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
