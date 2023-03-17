BCS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. 58,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,941. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

