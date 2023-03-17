Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $421.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

