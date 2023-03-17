Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

