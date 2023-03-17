Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

BLCM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

