Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHIL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

BHIL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.