Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €112.64 ($121.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 12 month high of €113.44 ($121.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

