Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

PAF opened at GBX 14.36 ($0.18) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £275.71 million, a PE ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.