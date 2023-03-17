Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
Pan African Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
PAF opened at GBX 14.36 ($0.18) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £275.71 million, a PE ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
