Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.35 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00368184 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,075.02 or 0.26760928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

