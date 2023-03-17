BigCommerce (BIGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC):
- 3/8/2023 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – BigCommerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2023 – BigCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
BigCommerce Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,191. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock worth $5,870,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
