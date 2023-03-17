BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

