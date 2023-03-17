BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.11.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
