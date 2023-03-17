BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Purchases $83,520.00 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BiomX Trading Down 5.5 %

PHGE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 166,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

