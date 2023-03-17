Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 101,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
