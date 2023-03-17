Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $488.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $25,308.37 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $488.95 billion and $33.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00501391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00138701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,319,512 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

