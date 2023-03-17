Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $488.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $25,308.37 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $488.95 billion and $33.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00501391 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00138701 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00034226 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,319,512 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
