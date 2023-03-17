Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 15.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.53 or 0.00060202 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $272.07 million and $5.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00134941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

