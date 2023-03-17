Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,571.68 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $120,571.68 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.64654547 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $111,652.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

