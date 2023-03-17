BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.62 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $7.57 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

