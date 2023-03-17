BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $78,674.91 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00031576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00207149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,631.89 or 0.99595341 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10637158 USD and is up 21.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $445,754.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

