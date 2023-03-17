BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

BJRI opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a P/E ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 259,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

