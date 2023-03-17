BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (LON:BRCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.60

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.60 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 69.80 ($0.85). BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.86), with a volume of 814,552 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.60.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

