BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.35% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

