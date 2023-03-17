Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Block stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 2,086,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,014. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
