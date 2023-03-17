Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Block stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 2,086,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,014. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.