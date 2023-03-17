Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.62.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

