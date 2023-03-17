bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 17,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 1,070,006 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

