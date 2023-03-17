Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after buying an additional 127,048 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

