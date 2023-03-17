BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.83 and last traded at C$16.99. Approximately 245,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 114,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.61.

