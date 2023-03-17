BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.77 and last traded at C$14.75. Approximately 3,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.56.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.13.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

