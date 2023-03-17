BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $52.76 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.76 billion and approximately $922.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $334.16 or 0.01247749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,543 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,694.1992465 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 331.22859301 USD and is up 6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1214 active market(s) with $1,406,340,043.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

