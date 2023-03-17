BNP Paribas Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Neutral

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.84) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

