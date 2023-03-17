Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.90 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Trading Up 5.8 %

Bodycote stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 615.50 ($7.50). 1,358,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 715 ($8.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.62) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.43) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.17 ($7.95).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

