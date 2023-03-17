Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.67. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

