Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $73,222.46 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

