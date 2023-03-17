Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 206780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BNE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$208.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

