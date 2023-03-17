Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

