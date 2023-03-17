Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider William S. Boyd Sells 39,525 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

