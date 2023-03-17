BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance
BPT stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $26.08.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
