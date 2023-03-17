BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BPT stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

