Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BDN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 5,910,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after buying an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

