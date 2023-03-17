Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

