Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $30.72. Braze shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 41,486 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.