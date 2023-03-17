BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 66.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

