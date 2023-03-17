Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.15. Bread Financial shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 161,432 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.