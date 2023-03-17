Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NYSE BFAM opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

