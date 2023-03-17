Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE BFAM opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
