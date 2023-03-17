BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,922,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Stories

