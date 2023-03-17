Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BRLT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 322,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 211,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

