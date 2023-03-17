British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,743 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

