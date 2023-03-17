Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BRMK opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

