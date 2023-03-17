Brokers Offer Predictions for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,257 over the last 90 days. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.