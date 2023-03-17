Brokers Offer Predictions for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,257 over the last 90 days. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

