Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

BIP opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,119.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

