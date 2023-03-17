Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 67,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

