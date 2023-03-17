Brookstone Capital Management Buys 63,264 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

